Better profits from better genetics

FarmingPublished:

The economic value of the UK’s chief breeding index, the Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI), is worth £1.58 in pre-tax profit for every point of PLI, according to new analysis.

Marco Winters is AHDB Head of Animal Genetics
Marco Winters is AHDB Head of Animal Genetics

For a typical cow in the top 10 per cent £PLI herd, that equates to an additional margin of £30,099 per year.

The study combined data from Promar International, milk recordings and AHDB’s genetics figures to examine the income and costs on dairy farms which are influenced by genetics.

Herds were grouped based on their £PLI, with the top 25 per cent of herds earning a margin of £1,818 per cow/year compared with average herds at £1,670 and the bottom 25 per cent, £1,529.

We have long known that animals with better genetics have a huge impact on a farm’s bottom line. This study clearly shows the benefits of effective breeding policies over recent years.

Marco Winters is AHDB Head of Animal Genetics

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News