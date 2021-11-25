Better profits from better genetics

Marco Winters is AHDB Head of Animal Genetics

For a typical cow in the top 10 per cent £PLI herd, that equates to an additional margin of £30,099 per year.

The study combined data from Promar International, milk recordings and AHDB’s genetics figures to examine the income and costs on dairy farms which are influenced by genetics.

Herds were grouped based on their £PLI, with the top 25 per cent of herds earning a margin of £1,818 per cow/year compared with average herds at £1,670 and the bottom 25 per cent, £1,529.

We have long known that animals with better genetics have a huge impact on a farm’s bottom line. This study clearly shows the benefits of effective breeding policies over recent years.