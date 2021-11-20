New grants available to farmers

Louise Preece, Rural Chartered Surveyor, Halls, Shrewsbury

Better known as the Future Farming and Countryside Programme, it has been under development since we left the European Union and Common Agricultural Policy behind.

The fund is the £27 million pot providing grants to farmers, growers and foresters, to make investments which will improve business productivity and enhance the natural environment. It is split into two parts – the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund, and the Farming Transformation Fund.

The Farming Equipment and Technology Fund will provide small productivity grants of between £2,000 and £25,000 to farmers, horticulturalists and foresters, to improve productivity and efficiency.

The Farming Transformation Fund is further split into individual grant schemes that will fund investment into larger and higher cost capital items.

The emergence of domestic policies and schemes is welcomed and is not before time.