Don't play Russian roulette with bird flu

Keith Fowles, KLF Insurance Brokers Limited

All bird keepers are legally required to now follow strict biosecurity measures.

Once an outbreak is confirmed, the farm will be subject to movement restrictions and a vigorous cleanout procedure that must be checked and approved by the Animal and Plant Health Agency before restocking.

Going without insurance cover for avian influenza and thinking it won’t happen is like playing Russian roulette with your farming business investments. Poultry farmers must be aware of the consequences and costs should a full-blown outbreak occur. They must take action to reduce the risk of disease in flocks by following government advice on biosecurity, and make sure they have adequate insurance.

KLF Insurance will be happy to discuss bespoke poultry insurance options for the future that combine all risks of mortality together with infrastructural and business interruptions.