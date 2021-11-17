Pulled pork is versatile and delicious

FarmingPublished:

With consumers’ desire to buy pork at its highest level in three years our ‘Mix-Up-Midweek-with-Perfect-Pulled-Pork’ campaign features a series of tasty, economical recipes offering a great mid-week meal alternative with a few flavour twists.

Liam Byrne, AHDB Head of Marketing
Liam Byrne, AHDB Head of Marketing

Each one is easy to cook and quick to prepare. We hope to inspire families to cook tasty pulled pork dishes, for sharing with friends and family.

Pulled pork is an American barbecue dish, based on shredded barbecued pork shoulder. It is easy to replicate by using a slow cooker or an oven. Pork shoulder is ideal for pulling purposes as the fat cooks down to create tender, melty meat, with the low and slow cooking method making the meat fall off the bone.

Our recipes for sweet ‘n smoky, paprika or peri peri-style dishes provide a versatile base to create a wide variety of meals, which can be served up in anything from a roll to taco shells.

For recipes visit: LovePork.co.uk.

Liam Byrne is AHDB Head of Marketing

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News