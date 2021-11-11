Hoping for a price drop could set things back come spring

Ed Roberts, G O Davies (Westbury) Ltd

With global shortages pushing prices up, the UK market was astonished when CF finally re-entered the market and undercut imported competitors by £40 a tonne. Whereas this was welcome news to farmers it left manufacturers bemused. Gas prices are still four times higher than normal and urea is pushing on $1,000 dollars a tonne at the time of writing, so in the short term most thought prices would continue to firm.

Even though headline prices are still the highest we have ever seen, the risk of not having anything in the shed by spring is far higher. Waiting for a price drop at time of use can set arable crops back for the rest of the season and can jeopardise turnout for grazing and how early silage can be cut.

In short, the cost of not having the first dose on farm will be far higher than not paying more in the short term.