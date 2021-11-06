Report deep dives into Australia trade deal

David Swales, AHDB Head of Strategic Insight.

We worked with Harper Adams University to develop a new trade network model to quantify its impact.

It finds the size and scale of Australian agricultural production means the scope for UK producers to compete at a commodity level is limited.

In the short term, where market factors are unchanged, Australian exports to the UK may be subdued due to more lucrative and rapidly expanding markets closer to home. However, when we factor in the commercial realities of global agricultural supply and demand, as well as domestic policy at a sector level, the risks to the UK agricultural supply chain increase.

Australia has built up a diverse portfolio of markets for its agricultural products and is able to meet the requirements of our food safety laws, bringing increased competition to the UK marketplace longer term.