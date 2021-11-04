We are providing the skills for change

Professor Michael Lee is Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Harper Adams University

Certainly, for the agricultural sector, our farmers are seeing rapid change, and they are being asked to produce food in a way which supports not only human, but also planetary health.

As Britain’s leading specialist university for the agri-food and rural business sectors it’s a key part of our mission at Harper Adams to ensure the farming community has the skillsets and knowledge to achieve that transition.

To support this mission, the newly-launched School of Sustainable Food and Farming, led by Harper Adams with steering partners Morrisons, McDonald's UK and Ireland, and the NFU, will deliver knowledge, short courses and research to address the needs of the sector – both now and in the future.