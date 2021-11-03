Successful return to Anuga for UK red meat exporters

Dr Phil Hadley, AHDB International Market Development Director

Red meat exporters from the UK joined AHDB in Germany to fly the flag for beef, lamb and pork to influencers and importers from around the world.

While overall number of attendees was down as a result of travel restrictions, the stand remained busy throughout the five-day show in Cologne.

Anuga attracted over 4,600 exhibitors from 98 different countries and welcomed 70,000 visitors from around the world.

The AHDB Export team was joined by seven red meat exporters, who had the chance to reconnect with customers and build relationships in new and emerging markets.

The exporters were very happy with the level of engagement on their stands and told us they had some good leads – which hopefully will translate into strong sales.