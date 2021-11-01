Tackling herd lameness is a step towards sustainable future

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.

UK farming has some of the highest standards of animal welfare and production in the world, and dairy is no exception but from a consumer perspective, cattle lameness is widely regarded as one of the most pressing welfare issues affecting dairy cows, according to the RSPCA.

As innovation in farming increases even I have embraced new technology. Observing cattle and recording data digitally, a comprehensive analysis of lameness can be gathered for a herd.

Foot trimming is essential precautionary work to prevent lameness and is the most cost effective way to combat foot problems.

With input costs at an all time high, improving efficiencies in the herd and controlling costs which can be predicted will help towards a sustainable future.