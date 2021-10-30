Calls were a Covid lifeline

Farming

I’m not a big fan of awards generally, but I do like to see credit given where it’s due.

So, when the CLA won ‘Best Membership Support during Covid-19’ for larger organisations in the Association Excellence Awards, I saw it as welcome recognition for the incredibly hard work our staff put in over a challenging 18 months.

Our investment in technology meant we were well prepared for a swift move to remote working. In some ways, there was an immediate benefit to farmers, who now had our personal contact details and could call us directly with their queries at a time that suited them.

Many had not contacted us for quite a time, in some cases several years.

The generally thankful response to our calls was gratifying and we helped people who would probably have never contacted us otherwise. I certainly believe I know and understand the farmers in Shropshire far better after my own calls.

