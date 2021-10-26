Marc wins our top award

Farming

The British Grassland Society held an online awards evening this month to announce the winner of the 2021 BGS Grassland Farmer of the Year competition.

Tom Goatman, British Grassland Society chief executive

Sponsored by Germinal, Nufarm and Yara, it aims to find the UK’s top grassland farmers, promoting their ability within the industry and rewarding them for their achievements

The judges look for a farmer who demonstrates overall excellence in grassland management and is a successful contributor towards profitable and sustainable farming practices.

The winner is Marc Jones from Trefnant Hall. Marc is a member of the Powys Grassland Society and runs a 500-ewe sheep flock and a 350-head beef finishing system on 202 hectares near Welshpool.

Judges were particularly impressed by the enthusiasm and drive Marc demonstrated in taking the business forward into the future.

On another note, the British Grassland Society has relocated to new premises at Dunston Business Village near Stafford.

