Don't get caught out when constructing slurry or silage stores

FarmingPublished:

Roger Parry & Partners are warning farmers to be aware of Natural Resources Wales’ requirement to notify them when constructing or reconstructing a silage or slurry store.

Gail Jenkins, consultant with Roger Parry & Partners
Gail Jenkins, consultant with Roger Parry & Partners

The requirement to notify Natural Resources Wales 14 days before construction starts is for any new, substantially improved or reconstructed store used for the storage of silage or slurry. The notification is also a Cross Compliance requirement under Statutory Management Requirement 1 – Water Protection.

According to NRW the farmer is responsible for making sure the rules are met. The rules apply to the landowner if they control, manage, or look after a farm or an installation on a property, for example as a: farmer or land manager; tenant farmer – unless you can prove someone else, for example the landowner, is jointly or wholly responsible.

For expert advice and assistance for any planning project visit the website for further information www.rogerparry.net

Gail Jenkins, consultant with Roger Parry & Partners

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News