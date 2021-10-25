Don't get caught out when constructing slurry or silage stores

The requirement to notify Natural Resources Wales 14 days before construction starts is for any new, substantially improved or reconstructed store used for the storage of silage or slurry. The notification is also a Cross Compliance requirement under Statutory Management Requirement 1 – Water Protection.

According to NRW the farmer is responsible for making sure the rules are met. The rules apply to the landowner if they control, manage, or look after a farm or an installation on a property, for example as a: farmer or land manager; tenant farmer – unless you can prove someone else, for example the landowner, is jointly or wholly responsible.