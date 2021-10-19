New subsidy plans include an exit scheme

Sarah Baugh heads the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler

It’s part of the environmental land management scheme, a tool which the Government says will improve water quality and biodiversity.

The SFI will see farmers paid for implementing measures which promote diversity of wildlife, such as planting and maintaining hedgerows, using water more efficiently and managing crop and grasslands while continuing to maintain production on their land.

But it will be a while before all farmers are eligible to apply.

Other aspects of the ELMS include the local nature recovery programme and the landscape recovery scheme.

A key provision for farmers is that an ‘exit scheme’ will be introduced which could see lump sum payments made to farmers on satisfying certain conditions in the event of a sale or tenancy surrender. Now is the time to be thinking about long term plans.