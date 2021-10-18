It's been tough but we've been resilient

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC.

It is fantastic to see the numbers already greater than last year, which means a bright future for YFC.

The last few weeks have been busy with young farmers clubs hosting their new members' evenings and all new officers heading off for their annual training weekend.

We held our annual meeting at Minsterley Village Hall. It was great to celebrate the last two years with Chris Potter as county chairman and the resilience of YFC.

While it’s been tough, Chris has managed to keep everyone going and also raised phenomenal amounts of money for charity.

Next we look forward to our carol service and craft fair on December 9 at Shrewsbury Livestock Market – we hope to see you there.

For more information on how to join YFC please contact our office on 01743 442880.