Using data to combat Johne’s disease

Bernadette Crayston is area manager for the Cattle Information Service

In affected animals it can lead to progressive damage of the intestines, profuse and persistent scour, with severe weight loss.

Johne’s infections are almost always introduced to a herd by purchasing infected replacement breeding stock – although there are other risks including importing slurry from other farms and swapping colostrum between herds.

It is important to implement a Johne's testing protocol by analysing milk samples taken as part of routine recording to identify individual cow disease status.

In addition the Johne’s Tracker is a powerful tool for analysing previous and current quarterly Johne’s test results, along with other herd data, providing a clear picture of disease progression in herds and supporting industry efforts to tackle the disease.

For information on testing for Johne’s call 01923 695319 or visit www.thecis.co.uk