Surging demand puts landowners in driving seat

Paul Madeley, Madeleys Chartered Surveyors Director and Founder.

This year at Madeleys we have had a more than 1,000 per cent increase in plot sales and more inquiries than ever before, making it the perfect time for landowners to consider their options.

We have gone from selling six acres in 2020 to selling almost 100 acres in 2021, totalling more than £1 million worth of sales.

The demand comes not only from farmers but also those investing money, those looking to diversify into alternative tourism-based enterprises, or those wanting to build their own homes.

But there is a lack of land coming onto the market to meet the increased demand. Landowners with any type of unused outbuilding or unused plots should seriously consider their options. And if you are looking for advice please call professionals like our team.