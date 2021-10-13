Surge in demand for Shropshire farm cottages

Tim Perkins, RICS, Registered Valuer and Partner in Balfours LLP

The newspapers were full of predictions of a slump. But land prices held firm, as they so often do in times of crisis, and now we are seeing reports of values increasing for the first time in five years, albeit in a quiet market.

Farm houses and cottages on the other hand are in huge demand. Two weeks ago Balfours’ Ludlow office launched the sale of a three-bed traditional cottage to the market. Within 48 hours they had booked 40 viewings and had potential buyers bidding before viewing.

Our sales team now have more trusted potential purchasers on their books than ever before.

So what we are seeing is, despite predictions, a strong demand from people wanting to buy in the Shropshire countryside, with farm cottages proving to be in the greatest demand.