Perfect storm is a wake up call

The NFU’s ability to respond to issues has been essential in the past few months, as the industry faces what has been described by some as the "perfect storm."

Sarah Faulkner is NFU regional policy manager
A worker shortage has brought the UK’s just-in-time supply chains to a halt, all set against a backdrop of disrupted trade flows and a fierce retail price war.

While prices have been good for some Shropshire farmers, spiralling costs elsewhere – for fertiliser, energy and many other inputs – has been a real problem.

This "perfect storm" is as an overdue wake-up call that self-sufficiency levels, for us to feed the nation, can’t be ignored and should not fall any further.

Delivering a comprehensive food security report and taking appropriate action in response would show Government is serious and ambitious about boosting our sustainable food production. For more please see the British Food: Leading the Way report at www.nfuonline.com on the web.

