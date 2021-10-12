Perfect storm is a wake up call

Sarah Faulkner is NFU regional policy manager

A worker shortage has brought the UK’s just-in-time supply chains to a halt, all set against a backdrop of disrupted trade flows and a fierce retail price war.

While prices have been good for some Shropshire farmers, spiralling costs elsewhere – for fertiliser, energy and many other inputs – has been a real problem.

This "perfect storm" is as an overdue wake-up call that self-sufficiency levels, for us to feed the nation, can’t be ignored and should not fall any further.

Delivering a comprehensive food security report and taking appropriate action in response would show Government is serious and ambitious about boosting our sustainable food production. For more please see the British Food: Leading the Way report at www.nfuonline.com on the web.