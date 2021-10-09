Farmers take up pilot scheme

Beth Gilbert is a rural professional at McCartneys.

DEFRA have revealed that they received a total of 938 SFI pilot applications which will help develop the mechanisms of the scheme. The pilot has been taken up by a spread of farm sizes across England but mainly by those in the cereal, general cropping, grazing and dairy sectors.

Those who applied will be contacted over the next few weeks to inform them of their draft agreements being live. Applicants will then have 15 days to review and either accept, reject or make changes to any agreements, which will last for a three year period.

The first agreements will commence from November 1 with quarterly payment rates commencing in February.