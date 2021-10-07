A threat we need to believe

Fears of summer temperatures in the 40s and heavy rain and floods in the winter do not seem to impinge on many people’s consciousness.

Consider the effect on our crops and gardens and countryside. Britain would no longer be known as that ‘green and pleasant land’, and producers will have to adapt their crops to take account of the changes in temperature and moisture – a complete move away from the seasons as we know them. The countryside will be altered beyond recognition.

To avoid repetition of the floods experienced in recent years we will need to look carefully at water storage systems so that we don’t waste that water and have it available in those dry months.

Do we believe this has now gone beyond the ‘talking’ phase and should be in the ‘planning’ phase?