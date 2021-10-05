Making an end of agricultural tenancy claim

Many tenants will invest in the landlord’s land and property, but what compensation is a tenant entitled to when the tenancy comes to an end?

Work carried out by a tenant will broadly fall into three categories – fixtures, improvements, and tenant right matters.

The value is not necessarily the cost of the item but rather what the value is to an incoming tenant or the value that is added to the holding. This may be in terms of the potential to make savings, increase profitability, or increase the rental sum.

Tenant right matter improvements include claims for, fertiliser, trace elements, lime, manure in store, manure applied to the land, mole drainage and growing crops, to name a few. The tenant is also entitled to claim for improvements to pastures such as weed control, reseeding and in certain circumstances hefting and settlement of hill sheep on hill land.

