Next generation will take farming forward

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Oliver Scott, who is farm manager at Bradford Estates.

To achieve this young people need to step onto farms and be shown the immense diversity of a career in farming. As I mentioned in this spot a few days ago, the industry needs to attract more young blood, and the industry also needs to adapt more readily in a more rapidly changing world.

We need the next generation to help drive the innovation necessary to deliver more sustainable farming practices.

The recent labour and CO2 crises demonstrate the importance of security over food, supply chain and energy in the UK.

This will only be achieved with more modern thinking, open mindedness, fresh perspective and enthusiasm from a more agile generation.

We are working with Harper Adams University at Edgmond and local schools to help achieve this.