Yields good, prices excellent

Harvest is nearly over... thank goodness!

Yields in the West have been good and quality is excellent, even though proteins are a little low. Prices have also been excellent but I am afraid to say input prices are rocketing. I don’t want to be a cynic but sometimes I feel that the fertiliser price is solely based on the price of wheat.

Wheat varieties to sow this autumn must be KWS Exctase and Dawsum which have done really well.

Let’s hope for a relatively dry autumn and the sooner drilling commences the better.

We've been been trading in Westbury, west of Shrewsbury, for 54 years and we are now the largest privately-owned grain merchant operating across Wales and the West Midlands.

