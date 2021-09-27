Farming needs to attract young blood

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Oliver Scott, who is farm manager at Bradford Estates.

I’ve worked in farming in both the UK and abroad since I left school. I love my job and I love this industry. Farming is anything but boring and no two days are ever the same.

Farming isn’t just about driving tractors. It inherently involves aspects of science, ecology and conservation, engineering and technology, law, marketing, business and finance. Farmers have to understand the global markets within which they operate.

And where else can you be on the front line making a direct impact on the climate crisis?

The younger generation are passionate about climate change – and rightly so. The decisions farmers make every day have a direct impact on the planet.