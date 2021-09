The tractor. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Around 10 firefighters tackled the flames and smoke at the property in Llawnt.

Crews used rakes, shovels, specialist powder and gear to tackle the blaze which also involved undergrowth.

The flames completely gutted the vehicle.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent teams from Oswestry and Ellesmere including an incident support unit to the scene after the matter was reported shortly before 5.30pm on Friday.