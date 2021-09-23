Report reveals what’s ahead for exports to the EU

Published:

The EU remains a key trading partner for the UK’s red meat and dairy sectors, but exporters need to have a greater understanding of consumer needs to benefit from any future trade.

Dr Phil Hadley is AHDB international market development director
While home to the lion’s share of red meat and dairy exports, shipments to the EU have been steadily declining for the last 18 months – with factors such as Brexit, Covid-19 and the subsequent closure of food service, having a major impact.

However, according to AHDB’s latest Horizon report, "Exploring the EU: Understanding Consumer Needs," opportunities still exist to increase trade and maximise on the good relationship enjoyed for the past 40 years.

AHDB is committed to working with government and industry to continue the mutually beneficial trade with our EU neighbours.

But if we are to continue seeing our products on tables across the EU, it is crucial we have greater insight into what consumers seek out when making their purchases.

