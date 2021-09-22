Campaign returns telling the story of food and farming

Liam Byrne, Head of Marketing at AHDB

In January, the pilot campaign resulted in an increase in the number of shoppers who believed this to be true.

Following this success, we are focusing our activity on social media. We know consumers trust farmers and their role in food production remains robust. The campaign will build on that with a focus on producers sharing their stories about how they farm and their role in maintaining our landscape and environment.

We have also enlisted a network of 100 farmers to help promote and share We Eat Balanced messaging on social media.

In addition, the campaign features on supermarket shelves, in online advertising with the Mail Online and in full page adverts in the Guardian newspaper.

For more information, visit WeEatBalanced.com