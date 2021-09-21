Getting the farming message across

There is a major disconnect between consumers and producers, and while there are many organisations trying to raise awareness, they are still failing.

Farm open days and farm shops are doing a great job of bringing people to farms and seeing at first hand the produce from farm to vendor, but we still need to do more for those who do not visit them.

British Farm Fortnight, which began on September 18, is a wonderful opportunity to promote British farm produce and the amazing role played by everyone involved in the agricultural and horticultural industry, together with processing and transport, in bringing food and drink to our tables.

Whether you are a teacher, restaurant or pub owner, shopkeeper or someone simply interested in finding out more about their food and drink, this is a great place to start.