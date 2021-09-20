New service a fantastic opportunity

Dan Matthews, farm consultant in the Shrewsbury office of Strutt & Parker

This is a fantastic opportunity for farmers who have not yet taken steps to prepare for the changes that lie ahead and identify ways to improve business resilience and help future-proof a farming business.

This free service offers farmers in England access to a combination of online tools, expert advice and peer support to help them prepare for the phasing out of the Basic Payments Scheme – the biggest agricultural policy shift in a generation.

The service has been designed for beef, sheep, dairy, cereals and oilseeds producers – those sectors most affected by the removal of BPS income.

Strutt & Parker will be working with the AHDB to deliver its Farm Business Review service which runs until February 2022, so farmers and growers are advised to register now in order to benefit.