Sustain for a better future

Beth Howells, technical development co-ordinator, NWF Agriculture

The industry is under pressure with retailers and the public driving for cheaper food with higher standards, while government and lobby bodies are ensuring that farm payments will be linked to achieving higher environmental standards and minimising the environmental impact.

Many businesses, such as NWF Agriculture, have a key role to play in helping farmers achieve improvements in their environmental impact.

Dairy Sustain, which is a new product finalist at this year’s UK Dairy Day, has been formulated with raw material provenance in mind. It does not contain soya, soya hulls or palm kernel and instead is formulated using Ultra Pro-R, a unique protected rapeseed meal manufactured by NWF.

