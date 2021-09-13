Adapting to changing world as new term looms

Rebecca Payne is the Head of Harper Adams University's newly-announced Food, Land and Agri-business Management department.

We are working towards net zero and our newly-established departmental team is finessing a curriculum targeted at all things related to food, land and agribusiness management.

Global and national events of the last couple of years have forced us all to re-evaluate the way in which things are done. That means responding to large-scale challenges – Brexit, the National Food Strategy, COP26 and the Agricultural Bill among others.

Each means changes in the way we produce food and manage our natural economy. As an educator, I need to encourage and facilitate that change.

Perhaps the answer is less one of large-scale solutions, instead we need small-scale solutions within a large-scale framework.

That means working together, exploring the bigger picture, and building a framework for resilience, sustainable business practices and thought processes for our students.

So it’s back to the planning desk for me…