Adapting to changing world as new term looms

We are working towards net zero and our newly-established departmental team is finessing a curriculum targeted at all things related to food, land and agribusiness management.
Global and national events of the last couple of years have forced us all to re-evaluate the way in which things are done. That means responding to large-scale challenges – Brexit, the National Food Strategy, COP26 and the Agricultural Bill among others.
Each means changes in the way we produce food and manage our natural economy. As an educator, I need to encourage and facilitate that change.
Perhaps the answer is less one of large-scale solutions, instead we need small-scale solutions within a large-scale framework.
That means working together, exploring the bigger picture, and building a framework for resilience, sustainable business practices and thought processes for our students.
So it’s back to the planning desk for me…
Rebecca Payne is the Head of Harper Adams University's newly-announced Food, Land and Agri-business Management department.