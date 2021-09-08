Growing strength of mentoring scheme

Tom Goatman is chief executive of the British Grassland Society

BGS is pleased to announce that the programme will now continue during 2021/2022 supported by AHDB Grass.

The BGS grazing mentor programme offers one-to-one mentoring focussed on problem-solving and goal-setting. Mentoring is open to grassland managers with any level of grazing experience, of any age, size of holding or class of livestock. The mentors are experienced livestock producers and grassland managers who have undergone specific facilitator training.

Normally, mentees will receive an initial visit from the mentor. This will be followed up with conversations via online meeting platforms, telephone, text, email or messaging apps to help with specific problems and to provide updates on progress. A second follow up visit will then be arranged to the mentees farm.

If you are interested in joining the BGS mentoring programme as a mentor or mentee please contact BGS at bgsoffice@britishgrassland.com