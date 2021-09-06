Reducing risk and costs through prevention

Nick Challenor, of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services

As lameness in dairy cows is a painful condition it provides a visible indicator of their welfare. Farm assurance schemes and media interest are increasing consumer awareness of the problem. As a result, retailers are now responding by altering their contractual agreements with suppliers to include aspects of lameness control and monitoring.

Mobility scoring is a hugely valuable tool in helping improve lameness by detecting issues early. Regular foot trimming and mobility scoring keep your cows mobile, healthy and productive. It improves efficiency and reduces cost. The last thing any farmer wants is lame cows that will lose production and fertility.

Prevention is key when it comes to managing the overall foot health of a herd.