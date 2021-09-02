Free support for farmers

Will Davies, Berrys

The support is available free of charge until March 2022 and any farmer or land manager currently in receipt of BPS is eligible to apply.

It is vital as BPS payments are phased out farmers and landowners take stock of their businesses and understand the implications not having them will have.

Our tailored support will help businesses become more resilient and competitive, make the most of their assets and ensure they will continue to operate profitably well into the future.

As part of this, Berrys is providing an on-farm visit to gain all of the information needed for the production of a comprehensive farm-specific report. This will cover the current performance of the business, its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, before making recommendations for the future of the business.