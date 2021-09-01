Pork exports to non-EU countries up in first six months

Increased demand has helped boost exports of UK pork to non-EU countries, with 122,850 tonnes shipped in the first six months of the year.

Jonathan Eckley is AHDB Head of Asia Pacific
According to HMRC, a total of 177,638 tonnes of pork has been exported around the world so far this year, bringing a £304 million boost to the UK pork sector.

While total shipments are slightly down on last year’s figures due to Covid-19 and the fallout of Brexit, shipments to countries outside of the EU increased 30 per cent compared to the same period last year – worth £220 million.

The lion’s share went to China with 83,000 tonnes shipped between January and June, worth almost £150 million.

During a particularly challenging year for our red meat exports, pork has continued to prove incredibly popular in a number of markets outside of the EU, with demand increasing in markets such as Asia and Oceania.

