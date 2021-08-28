One dead following barn blaze near Shrewsbury

Firefighters

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze which erupted at a property, in Fenemere Lane, in Baschurch, on Saturday(28) afternoon.

Around 20 firefighters including specialist teams tackled it after reports of a serious barn fire shortly after 12.30pm.

The brigade said that despite "the best efforts of emergency services a person was declared deceased at the scene".

Group manager Lee Baker said: “We are working closely with West Mercia Police to determine the circumstances of the fire and what led to the tragic event. Our gratitude goes out to those that supported the emergency services and thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time."

Crews including a light pumping unit, a water carrier and the welfare unit were also mobilised also involving teams from Shrewsbury, Hodnet, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms and Newport, along with an Operations.

Senior fire officers and investigators also attended the scene.

The service said damping down was continuing at the premises into the late evening.