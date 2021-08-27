Delight as campaign complaints dismissed

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Christine Watts, AHDB Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

The £1.5 million campaign, which ran across TV, print and social media during January and February, reached up to 18.5 million people. It attracted 487 complaints.

Key messages around naturally occurring Vitamin B12 and how red meat and dairy production in the UK is among the most sustainable in the world, aimed to remind consumers of the role red meat and dairy play in a balanced diet.

We are delighted with the ASA’s ruling and are grateful for the careful consideration it gave to all the points which were raised.

For British farming this is an important day as we can continue to communicate the benefits around consuming red meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet. We work hard to ensure our campaigns are robust and evidence-based.