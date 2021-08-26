Stand up and be counted

Mark Riches is CLA Director Midlands

More than any other industry, farmers are acutely aware of the effects of weather and climate on the environment.

Yet farming is again in the firing line as the industry – particularly livestock and dairy – is the subject of usually misinformed, often venomous and frequently threatening attacks by climate change activists, and animal rights campaigners.

Nobody can win a war of words when opinions are presented as fact, so I’m suggesting we give COP 26 commentators something positive to argue about.

We have an industry to be proud of and it’s never been more important that we share our good work, whether it’s carbon sequestration, herbal leys, renewable energy, mob grazing, tree planting or the incredible advances in agri-tech. Talk to visitors, write to the press, post on social media, but don’t keep it to yourself.