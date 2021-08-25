Herd health testing for Neospora

Published:

A milk sample holds a wealth of health information for dairy herds, therefore analysis as part of routine milk recording can identify any diseases such as Neospora.

Bernadette Crayston, Cattle Information Service area manager
Neospora Caninum is a protozoan parasite that is an infectious disease that results in abortion and stillbirth. Neospora eggs (oocysts) are produced by infected dogs and excreted in their faeces. Oocysts can survive in the environment for long periods of time. Cattle become infected if they eat food or drink water contaminated with Neospora oocysts.

The optimum time to test is just after abortion or pre-dry off. The test detects the presence of antibodies in milk directed against Neospora caninum. The CIS Health Testing Webinar on YouTube provides further insight into health testing for Neospora – see https://youtu.be/rlRHJ-jHcU0

For information on testing for Neospora or to work for the Cattle Information Service as a milk recorder call 01923 695319 or visit www.thecis.co.uk

