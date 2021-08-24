Organisers get ready for return of UK Dairy Day to Telford International Centre

UK Dairy Day will soon return to the Telford International Centre

UK Dairy Day brings together all facets of the dairy industry at the International Centre in Telford on Wednesday, September 15.

After months of virtual working and socialising, the event provides exhibitors with an opportunity to finally have face to face conversations, promote products and services and provide important advice required for dairy businesses.

This year UK Dairy Day welcomes the National Guernsey Show alongside The National Ayrshire Show, The National Brown Swiss Show and The National Holstein Show as well as classes for Dairy Shorthorns and Jerseys.

A leading line-up of judges will cast their professional eye over the show ring.

With some international travel restrictions still in place, the cattle show can be watched remotely on the UK Dairy Day website where a copy of the cattle schedule can also be downloaded.

The seminar programme has a new format with four seminar presentations and four industry panels that focus on the future of the dairy sector and explore the opportunities and challenges that are ahead.

The sharing knowledge zone will feature a careers board and displays promoting industry initiatives, training providers and charities.

Practical demonstrations return with the ever-popular foot trimming and knife sharpening in the external trade stand area along with the ‘Beneath the Black and White’ calf painting.

In the breed village will be the type classification, linear scoring demonstrations and a Neogen genomic clinic.

The new product zone showcases the eight finalists of the new product competition to be judged at the event.

In addition, judging of trade stands and cattle lines will take place and awards presented for best small, medium and large internal trade stands, best external trade stand, best presented lines and tidy lines, along with the Holstein UK Premier Exhibitor Award and the Holstein UK Premier Breeder Award.

There is free entry and no need to pre-register.

Sue Cope, event director, said: “I look forward to welcoming everyone to UK Dairy Day as we positively move forward following 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been overwhelmed with positive support and reaction from the industry to make this year’s event happen.

"The UK Dairy Day team have planned and implemented additional measures to safeguard and reassure exhibitors and visitors.

“The event is free to attend along with free parking and Wi-Fi.

"There is no need to pre-register – just arrive, receive a wristband and enter the venue.