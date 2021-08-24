New code is welcome – but formal agreements still needed

Tom Devey, Partner, FBC Manby Bowdler

What it also aims to do is reduce the number of disagreements which end up in court because projects, schemes or works have been carried out by the tenants of a holding without formal consent from their landlord.

This code, published by the Tenant Farmers Association, together with other members of the Tenancy Reform Industry Group, at Defra's request, should be widely welcomed.

We’d warn both landlords and tenants that a code isn’t a replacement for formal agreements which provide piece of mind and clarity for both parties. As more and more farming businesses look to diversification as the Basic Payment Scheme is phased out, it’s more important than ever to make sure formal consents and agreements are in place for new projects.