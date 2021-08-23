Chris signs off with a shearing challenge

Until then, Chris Potter has some tricks up his sleeve to see out his two years as chairman with a bang! Chris and his team set out on a mammoth shearing marathon challenge with the aim to shear 1,600 lambs in 24 hours, all in aid of Cancer Research UK and Midlands Air Ambulance. With Minsterley Show committee kindly hosting the event, we are hoping to have raised lots of money for our worthy charities, so please follow our social media pages for the total raised announcement later this week.