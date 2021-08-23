Chris signs off with a shearing challenge

Farming

August brings around the end of the membership year for YFC and we are looking forward to a fresh start in September where our program of events from years previous will be able to return.

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC.

Until then, Chris Potter has some tricks up his sleeve to see out his two years as chairman with a bang! Chris and his team set out on a mammoth shearing marathon challenge with the aim to shear 1,600 lambs in 24 hours, all in aid of Cancer Research UK and Midlands Air Ambulance. With Minsterley Show committee kindly hosting the event, we are hoping to have raised lots of money for our worthy charities, so please follow our social media pages for the total raised announcement later this week.

Next up, we are holding our chairman’s party to celebrate the success of the last two years despite the challenge of the pandemic. We are so grateful to all our sponsors and members for their support.

Rachel Cooper, Shropshire YFC

