Booming market an opportunity for landowners

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Aidan Greenway of Madeleys Chartered Surveyors.

Despite warnings of a housing crash, here in Shropshire we’re still seeing huge increases in searches for homes with more and more families and couples alike looking for a rural lifestyle now pandemic restrictions have eased.

It’s not just houses – demand for land and conversion properties are following suit, too.

One Madeleys client has just sold their property, a disused grain store, with planning permission to convert to residential – adding more than £200,000 to the sale.

The property in Bridgnorth, where permission was granted after an arduous planning application that had to overcome multiple hurdles, has sold within a month of being marketed.

The abundance of disused agricultural buildings in Shropshire could add up to millions of pounds worth of property. Landowners with any type of unused outbuilding on their land should seriously consider the options.