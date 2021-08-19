Three million sunflowers as Shropshire farm launches ' pick your own' season

Amelia Davies and Simon Davies at Little Wytheford Farm near Shrewsbury have for the second year opened their gates to their Sunflower Farm after the huge success from last year

Around three million sunflowers have taken up residence across 14 acres of farmland as a 'pick your own' season gets ready to open today.

The owners of Little Wytheford Farm, near Shawbury, have got the secateurs ready for visitors to pick their own sunflowers from the millions planted across their farm.

Amelia Davies and Simon Davies at Little Wytheford Farm near Shrewsbury have for the second year opened their gates to their Sunflower Farm after the huge success from last year

Simon Davies, 31, and Amelia Davies, 24, said they are really looking forward to their second year of sunflower picking on the farm, which starts on Thursday.

Simon said: "I have always lived here – my dad bought the farm in the 1980s and this is our second year doing sunflower and pick your own events. We also have a pumpkin patch which is in its third year.

Little Wytheford Farm near Shawbury has for the second year opened their gates to their Sunflower Farm after the huge success from last year. They had planted over three million sunflower seeds. In Picture: Amelia Davies and Simon Davies

"We thought we would do sunflowers, as people love them. We started with about three acres of sunflowers last year, and this year there are 14 acres and around three million sunflowers. The farm had a great turnout last year and the field leans itself to this a lot more.

"We didn't want to go too wild last year because you never know what will happen with the first year. But now, sunflowers are pretty much all there is as far as the eye can see and they are all of different heights so it looks great.

"You can't really see from one end to the other, the field is so full now."

Simon has split the field up into three sections to allow for all the sunflowers to bloom at different times, providing weeks' worth of fun for families.

"I have divided it into three sections, so there are roughly three five-acre blocks with about a million in each," he said.

"The first block is looking great now in its first bloom, then another field will bloom a couple of weeks from now, and then the last one.

"It's really nice to see people here because we are really family based being a family-run farm. Photographers love to come and take pictures and it's great for families and try to make it good value as well. Families don't want expensive days out.

"We also have a little tea shop selling coffees, cakes and ice creams, as well as a farm shop selling gifts."

The pick your own sunflowers event will be open Thursday to Sunday, from 10am to 4pm, for about five weeks, and opens today.