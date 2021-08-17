Farmers encouraged to sign up for incentive to help mitigate against losses

Richard Corbett, partner with Roger Parry & Partners

Roger Parry & Partners, which has offices in Oswestry, Welshpool, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Llanidloes, has made the call.

Next year all those who currently receive funding under the Basic Payment Scheme in England will be eligible to apply for the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

According to the Government, the Sustainable Farming Incentive will allow farmers to take a fresh look at the land they farm, the natural assets that they have and decide what will work best for their own individual holding.

It will recognise the value of some of the natural assets that were dubbed ‘ineligible features’ by the Common Agricultural Policy.

Under the new scheme actions will be grouped into simple packages set out as standards to make it as easy as possible for farmers to identify those actions that are best suited to their land and their business.

Richard Corbett, partner with Roger Parry & Partners said: “We have been involved in the Sustainable Farming Incentive pilot and it has given us a good idea of what is to follow in further roll-outs of the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

"We have also just received the first brief details of the 2022 early roll-out Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme which will be available for everyone next year.

"Our advice to farmers in England would be to get involved as early as you possibly can so you can start mitigating against the inevitable reductions to the Basic Payment Scheme payments.”

The selection of standards, whilst limited, will be relevant to most land.

Most of the activities will be familiar where other types of payments are being made under existing schemes.

More standards will be added as the scheme progresses towards the final version in 2024.

The Sustainable Farming Incentive is one of three new schemes, alongside the future Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery schemes, both of which the Government will begin piloting next year.

These schemes will operate together and pay for sustainable farming practices, improve animal health and welfare, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce carbon emissions.

They will create habitats for nature recovery and make landscape-scale changes such as establishing new woodland and other ecosystem services, providing key means to deliver against the Government’s 25 year environment plan goals and carbon net zero targets.