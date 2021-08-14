We're getting farm events going again

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Emma Steele. 'My nameâs Emma Steele and Iâm the AHDB knowledge Exchange manager in the Shropshire area.'.

Take a look at our events programme for this summer at ahdb.org.uk/events, which include both on-farm events and webinars. We share all of our webinars on our Beef & Lamb YouTube channel.

On August 18 we launch our new Monitor Farmer, Ian Farrant, located on the Herefordshire/Worcestershire border. This 600ac family farm finishes around 750 dairy beef cattle a year. The farm’s first open meeting will provide the opportunity for farmers and industry to learn more about this exciting new Monitor Farm, discuss key priorities and help Ian plan his activity for the next four years. I look forward to seeing you there! Book via ahdb.org.uk/events

In other news, Love Lamb Week takes place the first week of September, which encourages consumers to add lamb to their weekly shop. The focus this year is looking at sustainability and we want your help in supporting the sheep industry. There will be online materials that you can share across your social channels and help us to promote just how environmentally-friendly sheep farming is. You can get involved by visiting ahdb.org.uk/lovelambweek