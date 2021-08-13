The pleasures of the countryside

The landscape provides so many opportunities to enjoy the fresh air and exercise which provide a welcome relief from urban life, whether it be walking in the hills or along the coast. And a visit to the countryside need not cost a fortune.

Within the public access areas, any number of activities can be planned – from simple walks or tests for your fitness to treasure hunts, or using your artistic skills such as painting and photography, and of course a picnic.

A visit to a farm which is open to the public will have displays of animals and machinery to provide an understanding of their role in food production. And the farm shops have an endless choice of foods.

But it must always be remembered that farms are places of work, so any litter must be taken home, gates must be left as found, that is, open or closed, and livestock should not be disturbed or fed.

So, we hope people will enjoy their visit to the countryside and act responsibly, and support British farms.