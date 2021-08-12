Rules relaxation is only temporary

James Neame, Nock Deighton Agricultural

Initially, the Environment Agency had suggested autumn applications of farmyard manure and other organic manures would breach Rule 1 of the Farming Rules for Water, unless the RB209 nutrient management guide indicates that the crop needs an immediate dose of nitrogen.

However, the Environment Agency issued a Regulatory Position Statement in early August stating that no enforcement action will be taken against farmers who do spread organic manures this autumn providing there is no pollution risk. Applications on bare land will still not be allowed and other boxes will need to be ticked.

This is only a temporary relaxation, with the RPS running out on March 1, 2022, providing a period of adjustment for farmers to acclimatise to the rules. This means next year's applications of organic manures will need to be planned.

From that date, farmers will need to comply with Rule 1, and the Environment Agency will take enforcement action against those who don’t. Before spreading organic manures, make sure you seek advice to ensure you will not be in breach of the regulations.