Your picnic can support farmers

Christine Downes, Shropshire RABI.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution is inviting people to get together to enjoy the great outdoors and support British farmers, after months of restrictions on events and social activities.

The RABI suggests a fundraising activity that anyone can enjoy. Spending some time with family and friends, making memories that we can treasure, is of great value. A walk and planning where is the best site, with a view, by a stream, or even at home, encourages us to look forward.

What do we eat? Some picnics are wonderfully presented in hampers, others rushed together in an elderly basket at the last moment. However it is a way of enjoying local food by supporting our farm shops, who often grow some of their produce and certainly know its provenance.

If you host a picnic a suggested donation of £5 will benefit the people in the farming community.

No one should struggle on their own. Call the Freephone Helpline 0808 281 9490 for confidential guidance.

As the combines start to roll around the county, we start to think of harvest festivals. If any churches would like to receive resources for a harvest service please contact regional manager Kate Jones 07876 492839 or kate.jones@rabi.org.uk.

