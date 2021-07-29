The disconnect behind food poverty

Whether it be the choice of beef, lamb, pork, chicken or fish for the barbecue, plus the amazing variety of salads that we can make up, it can all be done with British produce. When the weather breaks, we can carry on relying on local produce to provide all the nutrition that we need.

And we don’t need to go abroad to sample the amazing variety of flavours that have been added through international cuisine. There are plenty of sources for spices and herbs, and of course a wide choice of street food options as well.

Which is why it is so frustrating that so many families live in food poverty. Despite all the advisory bodies, there is still a major disconnect between the food producers, retailers and consumers.

We need to do much more to encourage people to move away from processed foods and use basic ingredients to provide their meals. Many of us did Home Economics at school (which included cooking), and learned with our mothers and grandmothers – so where is this knowledge now?